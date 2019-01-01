Caitlyn Jenner's split from ex-wife Kris Jenner wasn't due to 'trans issues'

Caitlyn Jenner has insisted her gender transition had nothing to do with her split from ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Caitlyn was married to Kris from 1991 until 2015, and the couple shares two children - supermodel Kendall Jenner and billionaire make-up mogul Kylie Jenner.

Speaking to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, the Olympic gold medallist has insisted her split from her ex had nothing to do with "trans issues", adding it "was for a million other reasons".

"Kris and I had a great relationship for a long time. We built an amazing family, but circumstances and people change. And I think the hardest thing is to be able to make those changes together and still be as strong," the 70-year-old said. "Our relationship didn't work anymore and we mutually decided that it was time to split up. There was no animosity."

Caitlyn, who recently appeared on British reality series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, was a step-parent to Kris's other kids - Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian - and still makes occasional appearances on the family's reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.