Alex Rodriguez shares behind-the-scenes footage of Jennifer Lopez proposal

Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez is reflecting on his "amazing" 2019 by sharing personal video footage of his fiancee Jennifer Lopez shortly after his romantic beach proposal.

The former New York Yankees ace prepared to ring in 2020 by posting a highlight reel of the past 12 months on his YouTube page on Tuesday (31Dec19), when fans were given a glimpse at some never-before-seen clips of Rodriguez and his loved ones.

"What an amazing year it has been!" he captioned a shortened version of the video on Instagram. "As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed.

"Looking back on these moments, I can't help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love.

"Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here's to continued success and happiness in 2020!!!"

Among the touching moments featured in the YouTube video was footage of Lopez sharing her surprise at his proposal shortly after she agreed to become his wife in March.

"There was no indication (of anything out of the ordinary), and today you woke up and you were so happy and dancing and joking around and I was like, 'Whatever you're on, can I have some of that?'" she quipped.

J.Lo still didn't think anything was unusual when Rodriguez informed her they would be having an early dinner at 5pm: "It didn't stick out to me," she confessed.

A-Rod also included a clip of himself raising a toast to his bride-to-be as she turned 50 in July.

As he sat next to Lopez's 11-year-old son Max, the former athlete praised the superstar for her hard work and dedication to her fans, gushing, "It's not the millions of people who see you live, but the billions of people that you touch every day, and you're only at halftime, baby."

"I love you, you're my wife (sic), you're the most beautiful thing in the world, and I couldn't be more proud of you. I love you," he added, as he leaned in to plant a kiss on the birthday girl's lips.

Other 2019 highlights featured in the YouTube post included quality time with the couple's children - Lopez shares Max and his twin Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis.