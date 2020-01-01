NEWS Dame Emma Thompson feels 'extremely lucky' to be alive Newsdesk Share with :







The 60-year-old actress is very aware of her own mortality because she's already older than her dad was when he passed away and she's lost a number of her close friends.



She said: "I consider myself extremely lucky to be alive because my dad died when he was 53, and that was [due to] poverty, smoking fags and bad diet.



"I've lost so many mates recently - Alan Rickman and my sister-in-law.



"I always think, I might not have any time left. You don't know, do you?



"There seems to be a tunnel between 50 and 70. I do think to myself sometimes that this could be the dying time."

The 'Love Actually' star - who has daughter Gaia, 20, with husband Greg Wise - thinks it is important to talk about death because no one is immortal.



She told Britain's OK! Magazine "I don't want to be immortal and also I believe it's very important we consider dying and we talk about it.



"We have a 100 per cent death rate so why are we so frightened of talking about it?



"So at 60, I want to talk about dying and want to put as much positive energy into the world as I can.



Emma has been campaigning to raise awareness of climate change and has called for others to follow suit.



She said: "It's easy. Just get out there because the planet is dying and it's our planet, so let's all do it together.

"I don't think there's anything to be admired - it's really a necessity."