America Ferrera pregnant with baby number two

Actress America Ferrera is set to be a new mum in 2020.

The Superstore star and her husband, actor Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their second child.

Ferrera, 35, announced the news on Instagram on New Year's Eve, posting a family snap, in which her 19-month-old son, Sebastian, placed his hand on mum's baby bump.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild and growing bunch," she captioned the photo.

"So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out!" Williams added. "Can't wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!"

The couple tied the knot in June 2011.