Kathy Griffin weds boyfriend during New Year's Eve celebrations

Kathy Griffin has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Randy Bick during a surprise New Year's Eve ceremony.

The comedienne took to social media just before midnight to announce her engagement, having teased a big reveal minutes earlier.

Sharing the happy news in a sweet video that featured Griffin wearing a white dress with a black belt and Bick sporting a tuxedo, the couple announced in unison: "Happy New Year! And, surprise! We're getting married! Tonight! After midnight!"

Bick added: "She said yes!"

Griffin then instructed fans to check on her social media feed for updates, and confirmed the nuptials would take place sometime in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

And a short time later, the 59-year-old uploaded a video showing the pair about to exchange vows, with actress Lily Tomlin serving as the officiant and her wife Jane Wagner acting as the witness.

"The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds," she wrote in the caption. "LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear."

Griffin and Bick soon received many congratulatory messages from celebrity pals and fans, though one asked the Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List personality if the wedding was for real. Accordingly, she insisted the ceremony was legitimate.

"Haha! NOT a bit. But there will be humorous elements to the ceremony. I'll probably post a minute of it before we go to bed and finally consummate our relationship after eight years. #2020NewYear," the star added.

Griffin and Bick, 41, have been dating since 2011.