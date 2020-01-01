NEWS Wilmer Valderrama engaged Newsdesk Share with :







Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.



The That '70s Show actor popped the question by the ocean in La Jolla, San Diego on New Year's Day and shared a picture of the moment on his Instagram page.



"'It's just us now' 01-01-2020," Wilmer captioned the snap, which saw him down on one knee while asking a barefoot Amanda to be his wife.



The picture quickly attracted messages of congratulations from the star's celebrity pals, including Eva Longoria, who commented with clapping hands emojis and wrote, "Ahhhhhh!!!!!"



Marlon Wayans posted, "All growed up. Congrats brother," while Gabrielle Union added, "Congrats!!!"



Wilmer, 39, and Amanda are believed to have been dating since early 2019 - they were first pictured together while out shopping in April last year.



Prior to meeting the model, Wilmer had dated stars including Mandy Moore, Demi Lovato, and Minka Kelly.