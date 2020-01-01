NEWS Danielle Brooks engaged Newsdesk Share with :







Danielle Brooks is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Dennis Gelin.



The Orange Is the New Black actress revealed the happy news in a post on Instagram on New Year's Eve, and told fans the proposal had capped off an exciting year for her.



"I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year," she wrote. "I get to marry my best friend. We're ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end."



Alongside a picture of Danielle smiling and displaying her new engagement ring, the screen star also posted a video showing her dancing with her husband-to-be.



Accordingly, a number of the 30-year-old's celebrity pals soon shared congratulatory messages.



Amber Riley wrote, "Congratulations friend!" while Susan Kelechi Watson commented, "Ayyyyyyye! I know the feelin. Blessings to u and ur fianceeeee (sic)."



Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monae, Cynthia Erivo, and Uzo Aduba also posted.



The engagement comes just weeks after Danielle and Dennis, who started dating in 2017, welcomed their first child into the world - a baby girl.



Announcing the news back in November, the star uploaded a picture of the newborn on Instagram and wrote: "11.16.19 - She's perfect."