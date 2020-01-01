NEWS Kendall Jenner spent New Year's Eve with her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons Newsdesk Share with :







The 24-year-old model and the basketball star - who has also been romantically linked to Tinashe - reunited to ring in 2020, spending the landmark occasion at a rooftop restaurant named Attico in Philadelphia.



TMZ reported that the brunette beauty headed to the restaurant at around 11:30pm and she was closely followed by the 23-year-old sportsman, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.



Despite their apparent split, Kendall has recently attended some of Ben's basketball games, suggesting that they may be on the cusp of rekindling their romance.



However, Kendall has made a concerted effort to remain tight-lipped about her love life, leaving fans to guess about her current relationship status.



But an insider recently claimed that Kendall and Ben are keen to give their romance a second chance, with the model spending lots of time in Philadelphia towards the end of 2019.



The source shared: "They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy break-up or hard feelings.



"Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She's been flying in to see him whenever she can."



The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and Ben love spending time together and although they find it tough to sustain a healthy relationship because of their busy schedules, the celebrity duo "work well" as a couple.



The source added: "They really like each other and want to be a part of each other lives. They are so comfortable with each other and always laughing. They work well together."