Kristen Stewart: 'Underwater was not an easy movie to make'

Kristen Stewart has admitted making her new sci-fi horror film Underwater was "not easy".

The 29-year-old actress plays scientist Norah Price, who is part of a crew of underwater researchers struggling to survive an attack from mysterious creatures after an earthquake devastates their subterranean lab.

However, Kristen confessed that she had never made a movie like Underwater before and found it genuinely terrifying filming scenes in dark water tanks.

"It was not an easy movie to make – really long and just drippy and cold and f**king hard. I want to see how we all reacted in such precarious circumstances. It really pulls out the best and worst parts of people," she told Entertainment Weekly.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the Twilight star, who made the movie back in 2017, reflected on how much she enjoyed being able to do her own stunts.

"A lot of stuff that we did was super practical. It was fun, it was not hard to do the movie in terms of trying to fantasise and play pretend," she noted. "It was hard to do the movie because it was scary and it was genuine! It made a lot of these things happen, we blew a lot of stuff up."

Kristen also opened up about the plot of her upcoming horror movie, sharing that it has strong connections to what is happening to the real-life devastation of our natural world.

"They've taken things that don't belong to them," she said of the fictional crew. "That we've mined the bottom of the ocean, that we're digging for oil in a place of such mystery that what comes out is an emergency sort of natural disaster, but really it's a repercussion."

Underwater is released in cinemas from 8 January.