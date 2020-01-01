Hugh Jackman pays tribute to late acting coach

Hugh Jackman is mourning his former acting coach Lisle Jones, who died on Boxing Day in Melbourne, Australia at the age of 89.

Jones oversaw the acting faculty at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) for 12 years, which The Greatest Showman star attended in the '90s.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Jackman described the veteran acting coach as his "biggest influence".

"Last week, I lost a dear friend and certainly one of the single biggest influences on me as an actor both on stage and off," he wrote. "I feel tremendous gratitude toward him as a teacher and mentor. His deep love for the craft of acting was palpable, his generosity unmatched.

"Lisle will be greatly missed but leaves behind a legacy and troth of knowledge that will be passed down for generations of actors to come."

Sharing the best advice he received from his late mentor, the 51-year-old recalled: "He once said, 'Anyone on this planet on their day, when everything is going right, can be a great actor. These next three years are about the other 90 per cent of the time.'"

Back in 2017, Jackman also honoured Jones, naming him as "the most influential acting teacher I ever had".