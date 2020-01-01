Travis Knight to exit Uncharted over Tom Holland's busy Spider-Man schedule - report

Director Travis Knight is reportedly set to exit Uncharted because Tom Holland's busy Spider-Man schedule is delaying filming.

The actor, who has played the web-slinging superhero since 2017, is committed to the as-yet-unannounced sequel to 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will begin shooting this summer.

Production on Uncharted was set to begin this year, with a tentative December 2020 release date, but delays at the Marvel/Sony blockbuster are reportedly pushing back a production start date for the action adventure, prompting director Knight to exit the adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game series because of timing conflicts.

According to Variety, Sony will still push forward with the film, and Holland is still attached to star, alongside Mark Wahlberg, who joined the cast back in November.

The delay to production on Uncharted was reportedly a surprise for movie bosses, as auditions were only recently being held with actresses for the female roles in the video game adaptation, as well as the part of villain Gabriel Roman.

Now, casting decisions will have to wait as a replacement director is found, Variety adds, as well as the release date being rescheduled.

Knight isn't the first director to leave Uncharted – which will be written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Shawn Levy was originally slated to direct but he was later replaced by Dan Trachtenberg, who departed the long-gestating project earlier this year.

Holland will play treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the upcoming movie, with Wahlberg cast as fellow treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan.

A representative for Sony has yet to comment on the report.