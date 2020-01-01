Kelly Marie Tran wanted to explore more of character's story in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Kelly Marie Tran would have liked to explore more of her character Rose Tico's storyline in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The actress first appeared as Resistance engineer Rose in 2017's The Last Jedi, and fans were left outraged when they discovered the character had hardly any screen time - only 76 seconds - in The Rise of Skywalker, which has a running time of two hours and 35 minutes.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk before the backlash over her limited appearance, Tran admitted there was much more she would have liked to explore with the character.

"Yeah, I mean, I think that, as with any character that an actor plays there are always things you're wanting to explore, because humanity is limitless and so a character's humanity is limitless and there are so many things we'd all want to do as those characters so I would say yes?" she replied. "I don't think there is a specific answer in exactly what I wanted to do, but I think J.J. (Abrams, director) has done such an incredible job of wrapping up nine films and having all of these different storylines and characters involved."

Chris Terrio, who co-wrote the script with Abrams, recently addressed the actress's limited screen time and revealed Rose was slated to appear in more scenes, but there were technical difficulties with the unused footage of the late Carrie Fisher, meaning many of the scenes featuring Rose and General Leia Organa were left on the cutting room floor.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old revealed the scenes that involved the actors reacting to pre-recorded footage of Fisher were difficult.

"It's one thing to sit there, look at that footage and try to react to it, but a lot of the big group scenes felt like they were puzzle pieces if that makes sense," Tran explained. "We were trying to use specific moments that they already had, so it definitely took more time. I think there were more reshoots on those scenes, specifically, to just try and make sure all of the performances matched up since she wasn't physically there."

Tran, who hasn't directly commented on the backlash, also revealed she was set to appear in more of the Battle of Exegol finale sequence.