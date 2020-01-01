NEWS Quentin Tarantino gets 'many letters' from stars wanting to be in his movies Newsdesk Share with :







Quentin Tarantino has insisted the best way to land a role in one of his movies is to write him a letter.



The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director lives off the grid and doesn't even own a phone, but he recently told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six he gets "many letters" from actors wanting to appear in his flicks.



"I have no cell and I'm hard to get hold of," he explained, revealing Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, and Lena Dunham, who all appear in his most recent movie, were among those who penned notes requesting roles in his projects.



"Margot knocked me on my keester (butt). I've watched her for years, I like Australians, and she was the only choice to play Sharon Tate," the 56-year-old said. "She's my Holy Grail. So, we talked. Then, 'Want to do it? Don't do anything meanwhile. You got it.'



"Producers offered her everything. She turned them all down so she'd be available for me. That loyalty and spirit is invaluable."



However, Tarantino shared that stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt didn't need to request their roles in his 2019 hit. And he named Roman Polanski as one person who has never written to him.



"I don't think he's even seen the movie," he said of his latest film, in which Polanski was played by Polish star Rafal Zawierucha.