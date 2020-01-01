NEWS Nicolas Cage celebrates New Year's Eve with locals in U.K. bar Newsdesk Share with :







Nicolas Cage rung in 2020 by buying locals drinks in a social club bar in Somerset, England on New Year's Eve.



The Hollywood star has owned a cottage in the village of Baltonsborough, near Glastonbury, since 2006 - but locals at The Tramways Social Club in nearby Wells were stunned to see him drop by to celebrate the new year.



Reddit user Koink posted a photo of Nicolas behind the bar and wrote in the caption: "Nicolas Cage spent NYE in my small, local pub, in Somerset, UK. He bought everyone a drink."



In response to a question about which bar Nicolas visited, Koink confirmed it was The Tramways in Wells and added that the National Treasure actor is now a member.



The 55-year-old added properties in Somerset to his portfolio after falling in love with the picturesque county.



"When I looked at Somerset I just fell in love with the county. It has so much to offer; great countryside, great towns, great people and, of course, it has Glastonbury too," Nicolas told Somerset Life back in 2018.



He used to own three properties in the area, including a $5.2 million (£4 million) townhouse in Bath, and Midford Castle, an 18th-century mansion, but was forced to sell both in 2009 due to money troubles.