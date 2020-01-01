NEWS Ricky Gervais wary of Golden Globes jokes after Kevin Hart's Oscars demise Newsdesk Share with :







Ricky Gervais is testing his jokes before hosting the Golden Globe Awards after Kevin Hart had to pull out of compering the 2019 Oscars due to controversial past tweets.



The British funnyman is returning to host the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual prizegiving for a fifth time on Sunday, having shocked stars in the past with his uncompromising, risque humour.



However, he has now claimed that the fate of Hart, who stepped down as the host of the Academy Awards after it emerged he had mocked gay people in tweets and old comedy routines, means he'll double-check his routine and drop anything that might hurt his career.



"I start writing immediately. Before I decide to do it, I have to go, 'Have I got anything? What's happened?" Ricky told The Hollywood Reporter. "I write jokes and they're considered and I make sure they're bulletproof.



"Nowadays, you've got to make sure they're bulletproof in 10 years' time, with people going through saying, 'He said this once, 10 years (ago).' Kevin Hart (lost) his job for 10-year-old tweets that he said he was sorry about and deleted at the time. So, there's more pressure on making (the jokes bulletproof). It's the world (watching). This isn't me in a comedy club."



However, the star promised he won't be holding back and sparing stars like Mel Gibson, Ben Affleck, or Charlie Sheen, who he has previously targeted with barbs at the ceremonies.



"People like the idea of freedom of speech until they hear something they don't like," the 58-year-old added. "So, there's still a pressure, but that doesn't mean I'm going to water it down or back down and not say what I want."