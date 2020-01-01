NEWS Billy Porter thinks the Kardashian sisters are really 'down-to-earth ladies' Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old star recently presented his movie 'Like a Boss' at a special screening for the world-famous family - which includes the likes of Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian - and Billy has confessed to being presently surprised by the friendly nature of the reality TV stars.



Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Billy - who starred on Broadway, before starting a solo career as a singer and actor - shared: "I'm not really a reality television kind of person, [but] it was wonderful to meet them in person and see how kind and grounded and present they really are.



"They were so kind and giving and really down-to-earth ladies."



Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West recently insisted she isn't driven by fame.



The 39-year-old reality TV star - who is married to rapper Kanye West - insisted that all she really cares about is supporting causes close to her heart, rather than being a well-known celebrity.



The brunette beauty - who has kids North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, seven months, with Kanye - shared: "If you asked me, 'Fame or fortune?' I would not pick fame ... I've never regretted [being on camera so much].



"I'm so grateful to have all those memories on camera. I will look back and think, oh my God, what was I wearing? Why is my make-up like that?



"But I can sit back and laugh, and think it's funny to see how much I cared and me wanting to be famous so badly. I can laugh at it now - oh my God, I was desperate!"