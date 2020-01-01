Golden Globes adopts vegan menu to highlight climate crisis

Stars attending the Golden Globe Awards will be served a plant-based meal after Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) chiefs altered the menu to bring awareness of the climate crisis.

Nominees were due to tuck into fish at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, but HFPA chief Lorenzo Soria made the late change to the food options to send a message on the urgent need for action on climate change.

Soria told The Hollywood Reporter: "The climate crisis is surrounding us and we were thinking about the new year and the new decade. So we started talking between us about what we can do to send a signal.

"We don't think we'll change the world with one meal, but we decided to take small steps to bring awareness. The food we eat, the way it is processed and grown and disposed of, all of that contributes to the climate crisis."

Beverly Hilton executive chef Matthew Morgan's menu now includes an appetiser of chilled golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth, and a main dish of king oyster mushrooms cooked and presented like scallops, with wild-mushroom risotto, roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts, globe carrots and pea tendrils.

"We had the menu with fish," the chef explained. "Then we got together with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message. It's definitely the first Golden Globes that has gone vegan."

On Monday, Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek were also named as the latest award presenters at the event, which will be hosted by British funnyman Ricky Gervais and will air on U.S. network NBC.

HFPA chiefs have also partnered with Icelandic Glacial to serve guests water in glass bottles rather than plastic ones.