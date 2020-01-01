Zoe Kravitz shares wedding photos online

Zoe Kravitz bid farewell to 2019 by giving fans a glimpse at her summer wedding as she shared photos of the Paris party on social media.

The X-Men: First Class beauty wed fellow actor Karl Glusman in June (19) at the French home of her father, Lenny Kravitz, with famous guests including the mother of the bride, Lisa Bonet, and her husband, Aquaman hunk Jason Momoa, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, Cara Delevingne, Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis, Marisa Tomei, and director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor spouse, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Six months after tying the knot, Zoe took to Instagram to post a series of black-and-white snaps from the occasion as she looked back on her personal highlights of 2019.

Among the images were shots of the bride and groom sharing a kiss and cutting their wedding cake, as well as pictures of Zoe posing with her Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley, who had all flown into Paris for the nuptials.

The posts from Tuesday (31Dec19) were simply captioned with the date of the wedding, "June 29th, 2019," and Woodley commented on their cast photo by writing, "best of all of 2019".

The pictures emerge days after Zoe shared a birthday tribute to fashion guru Alexander Wang by uploading a behind-the-scenes snap of her pal from her big day, in which her ballerina-style wedding dress - designed by Wang - could be seen hanging in the background.