Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul 'taking a break' after five months of marriage

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are "taking a break" from their marriage - just five months after tying the knot.

The YouTube stars exchanged vows in her native Las Vegas back in July 2019, and streamed the ceremony for fans who paid to watch the nuptials.

But less than half a year later, Tana and Jake took to their social media accounts on Thursday to reveal they're stepping away from their relationship for now.

Alongside a snap of herself laying next to Jake, Tana wrote on her Instagram page: "ok i don't rly know how to do a 'we're taking a break' post & this is weird as f**k... i'm happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this - but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives... i'll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did (sic).

"i'm grateful to know throughout this i've made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here's to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations - this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year."

Jake, 22, shared the same snap on his own Instagram page, as well as similar sentiments.

"As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we're literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems," he commented. "i'm keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini I wouldn't change anything that happened.. we're best friends and right now it's best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds. (p.s our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our a*ses off.. this is bitter sweet but it's what's best for us right now) the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating 'what happened' we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau (sic)."

The pair became engaged after Jake popped the question at Tana's 21st birthday party on 23 June.