Vanessa Hudgens was 'traumatised' by naked photo leak

Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about the scandal surrounding her 2007 naked photo leak, revealing she was traumatised by the drama.

The High School Musical star was among the first celebrities whose private photos were hacked and exposed online over 12 years ago, and she still hates thinking about it.

"It was a really traumatising thing for me," she told Cosmopolitan magazine. "It's really f**ked up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world.

"As an actor, you completely lose all grip of your own privacy and it's really sad. It feels like that shouldn't be the case, but unfortunately if enough people are interested, they're going to do everything they can to get to know as much about you as they can, which is flattering, I guess, but then people take it too far and end up divulging things that should be personal."

The former Disney star said she didn't regret the world seeing the full-frontal shots, which she reportedly took to titillate then-boyfriend Zac Efron, at the time.

"I think that everything happens for a reason and I wouldn't take back anything that I've done," the 31-year-old shared. "I don't like talking about it because it was something that was meant to be private and I'd still like to keep it as private as I can."

Vanessa and Zac parted ways in 2010 after five years together. She has been dating actor Austin Butler since 2011.