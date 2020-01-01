Martin Scorsese in no rush to see Joker

Martin Scorsese is in no rush to watch Joker.

Last year's comic book thriller, directed by The Hangover's Todd Phillips and based on the origin story of the iconic DC Comics villain, followed Joaquin Phoenix's failed comedian Arthur Fleck as he descended into madness and chaos and eventually became Batman's criminal nemesis.

Phillips revealed in several interviews that Joker was heavily inspired by the Oscar-winning filmmaker's movies Taxi Driver from 1976 and The King of Comedy from 1982.

However, when asked if he'd seen the critically-acclaimed movie, Scorsese said he was in no hurry to check it out.

"I saw clips of it. I know it. So it's like, why do I need to? I get it. It's fine," the 77-year-old told The New York Times.

He also acknowledged that Joker contained many homages to his own work, and revealed he had passed on an offer from Phillips to become involved, though his longtime collaborator Emma Tillinger Koskoff served as producer on the movie instead.

Scorsese previously discussed turning down the opportunity to direct Joker in an interview with the BBC last year, and said it was due to "personal reasons" that he decided to step away from the comic book project.

"I thought about it a lot over the last four years and decided I did not have the time for it," he explained. "It was personal reasons why I didn't get involved, but I know the script very well. It has a real energy and (in) Joaquin, you have remarkable work."