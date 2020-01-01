NEWS Margot Robbie studied Legally Blonde's Elle Woods to prepare for Bombshell role Newsdesk Share with :







Margot Robbie studied Reese Witherspoon's character from Legally Blonde to prepare for her role in Bombshell.



The 29-year-old Australian actress plays the young and enthusiastic Fox News staffer Kayla Pospisil in the new movie, who is a composite character created by screenwriter Charles Randolph to highlight the widespread sexual harassment and abuse conducted by late network chief Roger Ailes.



Margot told Variety that she struggled to understand the conservative character, but was inspired by Reese as Elle Woods from the 2001 comedy, as she was "incredibly smart" but "underestimated because of their looks", just like Kayla.



"Every day, I'd do the monologue from Legally Blonde," she added.



The Oscar-nominated actress also did some secret social media sleuthing to further understand her character's political leanings, and created a fake Twitter account to work out what motivates "young millennial conservative girls".



"I didn't understand her to begin with," she explained to Variety. "But my process is to do a ton of research, consider every single option, know every single situation, scenario, thought and motivation inside and out, so I can step onto set and then let it all go."



Margot revealed she was urged by Bombshell director Jay Roach to watch footage of Katherine Harris, Florida's former secretary of state, to perfect her dialect in the movie. The Republican politician became famous during the aftermath of the George W. Bush v. Al Gore presidential election of 2000, and was also played by Laura Dern in Roach's HBO movie Recount back in 2008.



"I just love the sounds of her vowels - they're incredible," Margot shared.



Bombshell, which also stars Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, is in cinemas now.