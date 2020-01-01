NEWS Charlize Theron hints The Bachelor's Peter Weber has messaged her Newsdesk Share with :







The Bachelor superfan Charlize Theron has hinted new star Peter Weber "maybe" slid into her direct messages (DMs) after she gushed over him online.



The Bombshell actress recently proved she was ready and waiting for the show's upcoming 24th season as she posed alongside a promo for the show, prompting Peter to share a similar snap of himself alongside the star's latest Dior ad.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala on Thursday, Charlize suggested her cheeky post was successful in eliciting a response from the man himself.



"No. I don't even know really what a DM is, let's be honest," she said initially when asked if the 28-year-old had messaged her, before quickly backtracking. "Maybe yes? I don't think so. No. I think it's all in fun."



And the star couldn't help but gush over the new bachelor as she opened up about her love of the series, adding: "Look, he's like half my age - not that that should matter, but, no, he's great. I'm super excited. I love the show. I've missed it.



"I'm just so glad that the show premieres in the winter when it's dark early because my kids don't know what time I send them to bed but like 5:45pm," she joked.



Season 24 of The Bachelor debuts in the U.S. on Monday.