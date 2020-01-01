Peter Facinelli engaged

Twilight star Peter Facinelli is engaged.

The 46-year-old actor proposed to actress Lily Anne Harrison during a recent trip to Mazatlan, Mexico, where the couple was joined by his three daughters from his marriage to Jennie Garth, and her parents.

"A Magical night with this incredible woman. A Perfect ending to 2019," Peter captioned a slideshow of photos from the winter break.

Harrison also shared a picture from her New Year's Eve in Mexico, captioning the snap: "Bye 2019 thanks for kicking my butt, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and hurtling me toward my dreams also, not a bad way to ring in the new year with my sweetheart."

Facinelli and Harrison began dating in 2016, months after he and Jaimie Alexander ended their engagement. He was in a relationship with the Thor actress from 2012 and they got engaged March 2015, but announced it had been called off in February 2016.

The Nurse Jackie actor was married to Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Garth from 2001 to 2013. They share daughters Luca Bella, 22, Lola Ray, 17, and Fiona Eve, 13.