Jake Gyllenhaal to star in movie adaptation of Fun Home musical - report

Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly set to produce and star in a film adaptation of Broadway musical Fun Home.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor is reportedly developing the film via his Nine Stories Productions company and is planning to star as Bruce Bechdel, the father of the show's lead character, according to the Daily Mail's entertainment columnist Baz Bamigboye.

Sam Gold, who directed the Broadway show, will reportedly helm the movie adaptation.

Fun Home is a musical adapted by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori from Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir of the same name. The musical features three Alisons of different ages and shows her growing up in a funeral home and later discovering her sexuality.

Bechdel's coming out as a lesbian is complicated by the revelation that her father Bruce was a closeted homosexual whose extra-marital affairs included underage men.

The show debuted Off-Broadway in 2013 before opening on Broadway in 2015, becoming the first Broadway musical with a lesbian protagonist, and it went on to win five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Director for Gold.

Gyllenhaal is no stranger to the stage, having recently appeared in the Broadway play Sea Wall / A Life. He made his Broadway debut in 2014 with Constellations and showed off his musical chops by starring in a 2015 revival of Little Shop of Horrors and a 2017 revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, which he will return to for a limited run on London's West End in summer 2020. He is listed as a producer on Slave Play and the upcoming revival of Caroline, or Change.

The 39-year-old also recently became a viral sensation for his bizarre appearance as Mr. Music in John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, a Netflix children's musical comedy special which premiered over the holidays.