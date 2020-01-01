George MacKay involved in accidental collisions while filming key 1917 scene

George MacKay accidentally collided with other actors while filming his character's big running sequence in 1917.

In Sam Mendes's new WWI movie, the Pride actor plays soldier William Schofield, who is tasked with helping his comrade Tom Blake, played by Dean-Charles Chapman, cross enemy territory and deliver an important message which could save 1,600 lives.

In one key sequence, which is shown in the film's trailer, MacKay runs at full speed down a field parallel to a trench as hundreds of men are going over the top and running horizontally to engage in warfare, crossing his path. Accordingly, the British actor has admitted that, despite rehearsing the choreography, he still collided with two supporting actors during his big run.

"Sometimes you got mistakes that were kind of beautiful and the unplanned is the unplanned because you don't plan for it," he said during a press conference in London. "There's a big run towards the end. I'm going one way and there are a lot of them going horizontal and I just got clattered. We'd rehearsed it for a long time, weeks we'd been working on that shot, and I didn't intend to get hit in the way that I did but it wound up making it into the film."

The 27-year-old picked himself up and carried on so he wouldn't ruin the film's signature long takes, which were stitched together in post-production to make it seem like the movie was filmed in one continuous shot.

Mendes added that the cast and crew were cheering him on behind the camera.

"There were times when it was a bit like a sporting event. There were 40 grown adults hanging around a monitor going, 'Go on George!', screaming at the top of their voices," the filmmaker recalled. "That combination that you're looking for, that great precision with the camera and spontaneity in front of camera, so it doesn't feel over-rehearsed, so it feels completely natural, that's we spent most of the time doing and it's hard."

1917 hits cinemas from 10 January.