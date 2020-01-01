NEWS Laura Dern moved by parents' reunion for her Palm Springs honour Newsdesk Share with :







Laura Dern was reduced to rears after her divorced parents Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd reunited to honour her at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday.



The Big Little Lies star received a Career Achievement Award at the event, but was left speechless after Bruce and Diane, who divorced in 1969, reunited to honour their daughter in a pre-recorded clip.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Laura said: "I just saw my two divorced parents high-fiving and it was really moving for me. They are my muses and my great inspirations of my life. Every kid kinda wants to see their parents together. That was mind-blowing!"



Laura went on to overshare and claim she was conceived while her parents were working on the biker film The Rebel Rousers near Palm Springs in Idyllwild, California.



The honour comes at the end of a stellar year for the 52-year-old, who has starred in two major awards contenders, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story and Greta Gerwig's Little Women, earning a supporting actress nomination at the Golden Globes for her role in the former.



Thanking both casts she added: "I've been so lucky to work with so many amazing people this year."