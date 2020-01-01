Criss Angel shaves son's head amid ongoing cancer battle

Criss Angel has shaved his son Johnny Crisstopher's head as the five-year-old battles cancer for the second time.

The child of the superstar illusionist was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2015 at just 21 months old, and was admitted into hospital in December after suffering a devastating relapse.

Taking to Instagram this week, the 52-year-old shared a clip of him shaving Johnny's hair at the request of the young boy.

"Do you want to keep your hair long and we'll just let it fall out?" Criss asks his son in the video. "Or do you want me to cut it off? It's up to you."

After choosing the latter option, the star could be seen taking a clipper to Johnny's head, alongside a short video of the boy receiving cancer treatment, as well as a few shots of him smiling while sporting the new short style.

"We must embrace what we can't control with courage, strength and forever love," Criss said in the caption.

Following Johnny's initial diagnosis, Criss, who currently performs his MINDFREAK show at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood resort, has worked closely with charities throughout his son's ongoing battle and raised more than $1 million (£770,000) for paediatric cancer research.