Jenji Kohan reeling from loss of 'golden child'

Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan is "broken" as she struggles to come to terms with the New Year's Eve (31Dec19) death of her 20-year-old son.

Charlie Noxon passed away on Tuesday after a skiing accident in Park City, Utah, where he had been vacationing with his dad, journalist Christopher Noxon, and siblings.

On Thursday (02Jan20), Kohan and her ex-husband issued a joint statement, revealing their "hearts are shattered".

"The cliches about moments like this are true, it turns out," they continued. "The one about life forever changing in a split second, about the fact that we are all bound up in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy."

On Friday, Kohan shared a social media tribute to Charlie, posting a series of photos of her boy and branding him her "best work".

"A list of adjectives don't do him justice. There is no justice," she wrote in the accompanying caption.

"I am the luckiest person who ever lived in that I got to spend so much time and help grow this brilliant, funny, truly kind and thoughtful person-man-boy. My baby. My golden child. My beautiful boy."

The TV mogul went on to question the tragic turn of events, concluding, "I don't understand what life is now without him in the world. I don't understand where he's gone. And I'm broken. How is this real?"

Kohan was inundated with messages of condolence from her famous friends and followers, including Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, who commented, "Sending love to you and your family. If there is anything I can do please let me know. Sent over a basket of food, should come next week."

And American Horror Story actress Leslie Grossman, added, "There are no words. May his memory be a blessing."

Charlie was one of Kohan's three children with Noxon, whom she divorced in 2018 after 21 years of marriage.

He is due to be laid to rest at Temple Israel of Hollywood on Sunday (05Jan20).