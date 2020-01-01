NEWS Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington to present Golden Globes Newsdesk Share with :







Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year’s Golden Globes.



The annual awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday (05.01.20) with Ricky Gervais taking on the role as show host for the fifth time, and on Friday (03.01.20), the Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed the names of several stars who will all be presenting awards during the night.



On Twitter, the HFPA revealed that ‘Bombshell’ co-stars Margot and Charlize will be giving out a gong, as well as Kit, alongside many other names including Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, and Dakota Fanning.



Former Golden Globes host Amy Poehler will also be dishing out an award, as will Chris Evans, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, and Tim Allen.



And Ana De Armas, Nick Jonas, Lauren Graham, Ansel Elgort, Leonardo DiCaprio, Antonio Banderas, Rachel Weisz, Naomi Watts, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd, Christian Bale, Kit Harington, Jason Momoa, and his step-daughter Zoe Kravitz are getting involved too.



Meanwhile, the HFPA have revealed the menu for this year’s event will be completely plant-based, in order to raise environmental awareness about food consumption and waste.



The organisation has also partnered with Icelandic Glacial to eliminate single-use plastic and utilise glass water bottles.



Lorenzo Soria, president of the HFPA, said in a statement: “The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better. We’re hoping to raise awareness around small changes that can have a greater impact.”



All 1,300 guests will be served a three course meal curated by the executive chef at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Matthew Morgan.



The first course will consist of a creamy, chilled golden beet soup, whilst the main - which was originally planned to be sea bass - will be king oyster mushroom “scallops” featuring a wild mushroom risotto with roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts and carrots.



For dessert, attendees will feast on a vegan opera dome with a praline gunaja crumble and caramelised hazelnuts.