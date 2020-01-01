RuPaul's talk show not moving forward after trial run - report

RuPaul's hotly-anticipated daytime TV talk show is reportedly not moving forward to syndication after a three-week trial run.

The television personality landed the new series, simply titled RuPaul, last year, and said he hoped it would bring people together and help mend the "divisiveness in the world right now".

However, Entertainment Tonight reported on Thursday that Fox Television had decided not to go ahead with a full series, following a trial run over the summer.

According to the outlet, the trial saw RuPaul joined by his Drag Race co-stars such as Michelle Visage, as he interviewed stars such as Iggy Azalea, Ciara, and Paula Abdul.

It wouldn't have been RuPaul's first talk show - he previously hosted The RuPaul Show for VH1 in the late 1990s.

The 59-year-old previously told Entertainment Tonight that if the show didn't work out, he wouldn't be too upset, explaining: "I've been in show business for a long, long time. You do a lot of projects (and) most projects do not work, which is fine. You just go in and you do your best and you see what happens. If it works, great. If it doesn't, that's OK!"