Scarlett Johansson says Patrick Swayze and David Bowie 'opened [her] eyes to sexuality'

The 35-year-old actress has named the ‘Dirty Dancing’ actor and the music legend as her first childhood crushes, and says she was obsessed with both the late stars as a youngster, because they “looked great in extremely tight pants”.



Asked if she ever dreamed of being a Disney star growing up, she said: “No, I wanted to be Judy Garland! I saw adult things at way too young an age. I watched ‘Chinatown’ when I was nine. Patrick Swayze was my biggest crush. He still is. And David Bowie in ‘Labyrinth'. They opened my eyes to sexuality! Whoa! They both looked great in extremely tight pants.”



The ‘Marriage Story’ star began her own career as actress at a young age, and has said she learned how to “push” herself to achieve her goals by the time she was nine years old.



She added to W magazine’s Best Performances issue: “When I was nine years old, working on a film called ‘Just Cause’ with Laurence Fishburne, we were traveling on a plane somewhere for the film, and he said to me, “Do you want to be an actor or do you want to be a movie star?” I didn’t know what the difference was. I felt like, You can be both, right? And I realised then that you have to keep pushing further and further to stretch yourself to uncomfortable places. If your end goal is to be a movie star, well, that’s different than acting.”



And whilst the star may have had the hots for Swayze and Bowie when she was a youngster, she now only has eyes for her fiancé Colin Jost.



Speaking about Colin’s proposal last year, Scarlett said: "It was surprising, he's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding. He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still beautiful moment. It was very personal, it was a very special moment. I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that's a lovely, special thing."