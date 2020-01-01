Nick Jonas has claimed that Kevin Hart cried while filming Jumanji: The Next Level because it was so cold.

The 27-year-old reprised his role alongside Hart, Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan as video game avatars in the action comedy sequel, alongside new castmembers Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

Filming took place in California, Atlanta, Hawaii and Canada, and it was while shooting scenes in "very intense and very cold" conditions in Calgary that Kevin experienced issues.

"Kevin Hart, having just come up on one of the snowmobiles – that was the only way to get to set – and the wind blowing in his face so much that he started to cry, and so off camera as we're all trying to do our scene he's just crying because of the wind," the singer told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's obviously already funny but when you add that element to it, it gets even better."

And Karen, who reprises her role as Ruby Roundhouse in the follow-up to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, also revealed that putting up with the treacherous weather conditions in Calgary paid off when the film hit the big screens.

"At one point we could see a blizzard coming toward us and we were like, 'Should we maybe get off this mountain?' and they're like, 'We'll just finish this scene and then we'll get off the mountain,'" she said. "It was very extreme, but it's so worth it when you watch the film."