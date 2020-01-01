Leonardo DiCaprio had 'strangely comfortable' relationship with Brad Pitt on new movie

Leonardo DiCaprio had a “strangely comfortable” relationship with Brad Pitt while making Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actor plays failed movie star Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's 1960s epic drama, opposite Pitt as his best friend and stuntman Cliff Booth.

In an interview with Deadline, DiCaprio opened up about his professional relationship with the Fight Club actor, and shared that he and the 56-year-old clicked instantly on the set of the star-studded film.

"What was very interesting about working with Brad was this strange inherent comfort and ease that we really both clicked into day one," he said. "It didn’t need a lot of prep work. We talked about the script, and we instinctively knew that dynamic and relationship, and who these guys were to one another."

Calling Pitt "an incredible professional", he admitted that the duo also enjoyed flexing their acting muscles by improvising a lot of lines while filming.

"Brad and I did a lot of improvising in the movie, but our relationship clicked right off the bat," DiCaprio explained, adding that director Tarantino had refused to let them ad-lib certain scenes.

"When there is a scene that he has in his head, you hold it as a modern-day type of Shakespeare dialogue," he shared. "If there’s a scene that is in his head that is written a specific way, you say those lines as they’re written."

Elsewhere in the interview, DiCaprio said he feels Martin Scorsese is saying farewell to the gangster drama genre with his epic movie, The Irishman.

"When I first heard about it, I was like, please f**king make this movie. This has all of the guys I want to see in one epic master orchestra led by Marty," he said, noting that the three-and-a-half hour-long film was a "completely new mind-blowing experience."