Terry Gilliam says #MeToo is a 'witch hunt'

The 79-year-old 'Monty Python' star hit out at the global movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, claiming that it has gone too far.



He told Independent.co.uk: "Yeah, I said #MeToo is a witch hunt. I really feel there were a lot of people, decent people, or mildly irritating people, who were getting hammered. That's wrong. I don't like mob mentality. These were ambitious adults."



While Terry agrees that there are many "victims" of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing numerous women, Terry believes that many men are being unfairly portrayed in a bad light because of the actions of a minority.



He explained: "There are many victims in Harvey's life, and I feel sympathy for them, but then, Hollywood is full of very ambitious people who are adults and they make choices. We all make choices, and I could tell you who did make the choice and who didn't. I hate Harvey. I had to work with him and I know the abuse, but I don't want people saying that all men..."



Speaking about a star he met recently, he said: "She has got her story of being in the room and talking her way out. She says, ‘I can tell you all the girls who didn't, and I know who they are and I know the bumps in their careers.' The point is, you make choices. I can tell you about a very well-known actress coming up to me and saying, ‘What do I have to do to get in your film, Terry?' I don't understand why people behave as if this hasn't been going on as long as there've been powerful people. I understand that men have had more power longer, but I'm tired, as a white male, of being blamed for everything that is wrong with the world. I didn't do it!"



Terry also bizarrely referred to himself as a "black lesbian in transition".



He said: "It's been so simplified is what I don't like. When I announce that I'm a black lesbian in transition, people take offence at that. Why? Go on Google. Type in the name Gilliam. Watch what comes up. The majority are black people. So maybe I'm half black. I just don't look it."



"I don't like the term black or white. I'm now referring to myself as a melanin-light male. I can't stand the simplistic, tribalistic behaviour that we're going through at the moment."