Brad Pitt wanted to be a 'rockstar'

The 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' star admits he sings "very badly" and joked he had to change his career path to compensate.



Asked if he has a karaoke song, he told W magazine: "No. I sing very badly. Animals flee. I can start stampedes. As a kid, I had the rock star fantasy, but I couldn’t sing or play any instruments, so I had to go to the next best thing."



Meanwhile, Brad previously revealed he plans to make "fewer" movies and instead plans to step behind the camera to work with his production company Plan B, as well as on his hobbies including sculpting and landscaping.



He said: "It'll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now. When you feel like you've finally got your arms around something, then it's time to go get your arms around something else."

Brad enjoys producing because it means a much more simple day.



He said: "Producing just means you don't have to get up really early and put on make-up ... The ultimate place for my style of acting, as I understand it, is to get to a place of just absolute truth. I've got to be experiencing something that's real to me for it to read real to you."



And Brad admits he finds fame both "liberating and suffocating".



He said: "It can be both, it's a trade-off. It's liberating in the opportunities it provides but, on the other hand, it can be very confining. I haven't seen a hotel lobby in 15 years because I've got to go up the ass end of a hotel and out the same way. We get our moments, but good and bad."