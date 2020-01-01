NEWS Andrew Scott says casual sax is not necessarily a bad thing Newsdesk Share with :







Andrew Scott believes the time has come to stop considering casual sex as a bad thing.



The 43-year-old actor - is best known for his roles as the "Hot Priest" in 'Fleabag' and Jim Moriarty in 'Sherlock' - wants to eradicate the taboo that casual sex is shameful as the judgement it provokes can be "really dangerous".



Speaking on the podcast 'How to Fail with Elizabeth Day', Andrew said: "The idea that you can't extract any kind of meaning from casual sex ... I think that's really dangerous because it invokes shame in people."



Andrew - who can currently be seen in Same Mendes' World War I drama '1917' - has praised 'Fleabag' creator and star Phoebe Walter-Bridge for showing in her show the major impact fleeting relationships can have on people.



He continued: "In a way, that's what 'Fleabag' is about. You can have incredibly potent, life-long effects from meeting somebody over two weeks, or one week, or, you know, three hours. You go, 'Oh my god I learned something.'"



And Andrew - who is homosexual - thinks that individuals can learn a lot about themselves from one night stands because those hook-ups gives them an opportunity to explore their sexualities.



He said: "I think if you're going through that situation where you're having casual sex with people, sometimes that's what you need to do. You have to be able to make mistakes and you have to find out who you are."