1917 and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood win big at Golden Globes

Sam Mendes' war movie 1917 and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood took home the big prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday.
1917 was crowned Best Motion Picture - Drama, upsetting Martin Scorsese's awards season favourite The Irishman, while Mendes surprised himself as he beat his peers to take home the Best Director honour.
Tarantino had a trio of wins to celebrate - he landed the awards for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay, while one of his movie's stars, Brad Pitt, took home the Best Supporting Actor prize.
Joker's Joaquin Phoenix and Judy's Renee Zellweger were given Oscars boosts as they claimed the lead acting honours for drama, as Marriage Story's Laura Dern, Rocketman's Taron Egerton, and The Farewell's Awkwafina were also feted for their big screen work.
Meanwhile, Brits dominated the TV prizes as Fleabag emerged a double winner, with creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge picking up Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and there were triumphs for Succession's Brian Cox as well as Olivia Colman, who was honoured for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in season three of The Crown, while Russell Crowe and Michelle Williams emerged victorious in the limited series or TV film acting categories for The Loudest Voice and Fosse/Verdon, respectively.
The 77th Golden Globe Awards were hosted by acid-tongued Ricky Gervais, who spent the evening poking fun at Hollywood's elite from the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
The evening wasn't all about celebrating, with many winners using their acceptance speeches to raise equality and women's rights issues, and to share their support for those affected by the devastating bushfires in Australia.
The full list of winners is:
Best Motion Picture - Drama:
1917
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:
Renee Zellweger - Judy
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Best Director:
Sam Mendes - 1917
Best Screenplay:
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture - Animated:
Missing Link
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language:
Parasite
Best Original Score:
Hildur Gudnadottir - Joker
Best Original Song:
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin - Rocketman
Best Television Series - Drama:
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:
Brian Cox - Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Patricia Arquette - The Act