NEWS 1917 and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood win big at Golden Globes Newsdesk Share with :







Sam Mendes' war movie 1917 and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood took home the big prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday.



1917 was crowned Best Motion Picture - Drama, upsetting Martin Scorsese's awards season favourite The Irishman, while Mendes surprised himself as he beat his peers to take home the Best Director honour.



Tarantino had a trio of wins to celebrate - he landed the awards for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay, while one of his movie's stars, Brad Pitt, took home the Best Supporting Actor prize.



Joker's Joaquin Phoenix and Judy's Renee Zellweger were given Oscars boosts as they claimed the lead acting honours for drama, as Marriage Story's Laura Dern, Rocketman's Taron Egerton, and The Farewell's Awkwafina were also feted for their big screen work.



Meanwhile, Brits dominated the TV prizes as Fleabag emerged a double winner, with creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge picking up Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and there were triumphs for Succession's Brian Cox as well as Olivia Colman, who was honoured for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in season three of The Crown, while Russell Crowe and Michelle Williams emerged victorious in the limited series or TV film acting categories for The Loudest Voice and Fosse/Verdon, respectively.



The 77th Golden Globe Awards were hosted by acid-tongued Ricky Gervais, who spent the evening poking fun at Hollywood's elite from the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.



The evening wasn't all about celebrating, with many winners using their acceptance speeches to raise equality and women's rights issues, and to share their support for those affected by the devastating bushfires in Australia.



The full list of winners is:



Best Motion Picture - Drama:

1917



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Renee Zellweger - Judy



Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Taron Egerton - Rocketman



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Awkwafina - The Farewell



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time in Hollywood



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Laura Dern - Marriage Story



Best Director:

Sam Mendes - 1917



Best Screenplay:

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Motion Picture - Animated:

Missing Link



Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language:

Parasite



Best Original Score:

Hildur Gudnadottir - Joker



Best Original Song:

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin - Rocketman



Best Television Series - Drama:

Succession



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:

Brian Cox - Succession



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:

Olivia Colman - The Crown



Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Fleabag



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Ramy Youssef - Ramy



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Chernobyl



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Patricia Arquette - The Act