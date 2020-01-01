NEWS ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ a big winner at Golden Globe Awards Newsdesk Share with :







‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ was the big winner at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, taking home three prizes.

Quentin Tarantino scooped his first ever Best Motion Picture honour at Sunday’s (05.01.20) ceremony in the Comedy or Musical category, while he also scored a win himself for Best Screenplay, and there was a Best Supporting Actor success for Brad Pitt.



Brad made sure he took the time to thank his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio – who lost out on the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award to ‘Rocketman’ star Taron Egerton – in his acceptance speech.



Taking to the stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel, he said: “I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC.



“Before ‘The Revenant’ I used to watch year after year his co-stars win awards and get up and thank him profusely and I know why. He’s an all star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you.”



And referring to his pal’s on-screen death in 1997’s ‘Titanic’, he quipped: “Still, I would have shared the raft.”



‘1917’ also enjoyed a successful night, taking the Best Motion Picture – Drama honour, as well as Best Director for Sam Mendes.



Accepting the Best Motion Picture honour, Sam said: “This is a huge, huge thing for this movie. It opens in a week wide.



“It’s difficult to make movies without big movies stars in the lead and get people to come and see it in a cinema. I really hope this means that people will turn up and see it on a big screen as it was intended.”



‘Joker’ star Joaquin Phoenix and ‘Judy’s Renee Zellweger won Best Actor and Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama respectively, while the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy accolade went to Awkwafina for ‘The Farwell’. Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture was awarded to ‘Marriage Story’s Laura Dern.



In the television category, ‘Fleabag’, ‘Succession’ and ‘Chernobyl’ won two awards.



‘Fleabag’ was named Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical, while its star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical but used her speech to praise co-star Andrew Scott.



She said: “"Oh my God. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this, it's really heavy and cool.



"This really comes down to Andrew Scott really because that man, there was a lot of talk about the chemistry between us in the show but he could have chemistry with a pebble and Id loved being Andrew's pebble in this, thanks for bringing so much fire to this season."



Success was named Best Television Series – Drama and its star Brian Cox apologised to the other nominees when he was announced as the winner of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama category.

He said "I'm sorry, this kind of event does your head in. It really does and first of all I want to apologise to my fellow nominees for winning. I'm sorry, not so I can say I'm sorry but I never expected this.



“Next year I've been in this business for 60 years and just never thought this would happen to me so I'm a wee bit shocked.”



‘Chernobyl’ won Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Stellan Skarsgard won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.



Ricky Gervais was the host of this year’s ceremony.



2020 Golden Globe Awards selected list of winners:



Best Motion Picture - Drama

'1917' (Universal)



Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Sony)



Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker')



Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Renée Zellweger ('Judy')



Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton ('Rocketman')



Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina ('The Farewell')



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood')



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Laura Dern ('Marriage Story')



Best Director - Motion Picture

Sam Mendes ('1917')



Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood')



Best Television Series - Drama

'Succession' (HBO)



Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

'Fleabag' (Amazon)



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Brian Cox ('Succession')



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Olivia Colman ('The Crown')



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef ('Ramy')



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ('Fleabag')