Topher Grace to be a dad of two

Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their second child together.

The 41-year-old That '70s Show star and the 31-year-old actress revealed the exciting news at the 2020 Art Of Elysium event on Saturday, where the couple was honoured with the The Spirit of Elysium award.

While accepting the award, Topher joked to the charity's president Jennifer Howell: "As you can see, we're expecting our second. And after learning what toddlers are really like, this one is all yours Jen."

Ashley also shared a picture of them posing on the red carpet, with her cupping her bump for the photographers, on Instagram. In the caption, "When you try to do the ‘bump cup’ thing but you’re not really sure it worked (shrug emoji) #pregnant."

Topher and Ashley are already parents to two-year-old daughter Mabel. They wed in Santa Barbara, California, in May, 2016 - two years after they started dating.