Russell Crowe demands climate change action in Golden Globes speech

Russell Crowe kicked off the 2020 Golden Globe Awards by using his pre-prepared acceptance speech to call for urgent climate change action as bushfires continue to spread across his adopted Australia.



The Gladiator star decided to skip Sunday's ceremony in Los Angeles to stay at home, where the bushfire crisis rages on, weeks after his own property in New South Wales suffered extensive damage from "catastrophic" flames in November.



Crowe ended up winning the second prize at the Globes, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television prize for his portrayal of late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice, and he asked presenter Jennifer Aniston to read out a statement in his absence, in which he highlighted the devastating environmental disaster going on Down Under.



"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based," the 55-year-old shared in his acceptance speech.



"We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you."



His call to action occurred just moments into the live televised event, which was hosted by British funnyman Ricky Gervais.



Other early winners at the Globes included Stellan Skarsgard, who took home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Chernobyl, and Succession, which was named Best Television Series - Drama.



Comedian Ramy Youssef also beat Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd to claim the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy accolade for his self-titled project, Ramy.



There were also wins for Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Fleabag) and director Bong Joon Ho accepted the Best Foreign Film honour for his acclaimed movie Parasite.