Taron Egerton accepts Golden Globe for Best Performance

Taron Egerton admitted Rocketman had “changed [his] life” as he accepted the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture on Sunday (05.01.20).



The 30-year-old actor – who was nominated against Daniel Craig (‘Knives Out’), Roman Griffin Davis (‘Jojo Rabbit’), Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’) and Eddie Murphy (‘Dolemite Is My Name’) was visibly shocked to win for his portrayal of Sir Elton John and paid tribute to the “legitimate icons” and youngest nominee Roman 12, as he picked up the honour.



Speaking on stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, he said: “I really wish I had written something. I'm so honoured to be nominated alongside legitimate icons and also Roman, who is the sweetest kid and it was an incredible performance in ‘Jojo’ and I'm incredibly honoured to be nominated with you too!



"This role has changed my life. It's been the best of my life. I am so proud of the film. Everyone standing up for Elton earlier, it's just such a joyous thing. We've loved every second.”



Taron dedicated the award to his mother and praised his co-stars Jamie Bell and Richard Madden, as well as thanking Elton, his husband David Furnish, and the ‘Candle in the Wind’ hitmaker’s writing partner Bernie Taupin.



He said: “Thank you, David, for allowing me to believe I was the man who was going to play your husband.



“Bernie Taupin for being a lovely man as you a legend... Finally to Elton John, thank you for the music and thank you for living a life less ordinary and thank you for being my friend."