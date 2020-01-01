NEWS Awkwafina joked she will sell her Golden Globe award if she ever falls on 'hard times' Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old actress scooped the statuette for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her performance in ‘The Farewell’ at Sunday’s (05.01.20) ceremony and was overjoyed to be at the event alongside the likes of her fellow nominees Ana de Armas (‘Knives Out’), Cate Blanchett (‘Where'd You Go, Bernadette’), Beanie Feldstein (‘Booksmart’) and Emma Thompson (‘Late Night’).



Taking to the stage at the Beverly Hilton hoel, she quipped: “This is great. If I ever fall on hard times, I'm gonna sell this, so that's great.



“First of all, thank you so much to the HFPA, I’ve never been to the Golden Globes and it’s great.”



Awkwafina went on to thank her director Lulu Wang for giving her the part.



She said: “Most importantly, our incredible director who gave me this chance of a lifetime and taught me so much. Filming this story was incredible.”



The star went on to dedicate the award to her father and paid tribute to her late mother, who died when she was just four years old.



She said: “I’d like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally – I told you I’d get a job dad. To my grandma, my best friend, the woman who raised me, and my mother, Tia, I always hope she’s watching from above and I hope she’s watching now.”



Awkwafina had previously admitted it was surreal to be nominated for her first Golden Globe.



She said after the nominations were announced last month: “I woke up to a flurry of stuff. It's just been a crazy day.”