NEWS Joaquin Phoenix honours fellow Golden Globes nominees with expletive-laden speech Newsdesk Share with :







Joaquin Phoenix honoured his fellow 2020 Golden Globes nominees with an expletive-laden speech on Sunday night.



The 45-year-old won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama gong at the ceremony for his stellar turn in Joker and used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver, and Jonathan Pryce - who were also up for the prize.



"There is no f**king best actor," Joaquin began. "We all know there's no f**king competition between us. I'm your f**king student. I can't believe the beautiful mesmerising, unique work that you've all done this year.



"But I really do feel honoured to be mentioned with you," he continued. "Contrary to popular belief, I don't want to rock the boat, but the boat is f**king rocked."



Joaquin, who went public with partner Rooney Mara on the red carpet, also thanked Joker director Todd Phillips and apologised for his behaviour while filming the comic-book villain origin story.



"I'm such a pain in the a*s. I cannot believe you put up with me," the star quipped.



Joaquin also used his speech to draw attention to the devastating bushfires that are currently ravaging Australia and told the audience that they had to do more to help.



"It's really nice that so many people have come up and sent their well-wishes to Australia, but we have to do more than that, right? Such a beautiful gesture, and... I have not always been a virtuous man. I'm learning so much so many of you in this room have given me multiple opportunities to get it right," he explained.



Joaquin then told the crowd that they need to do "more" than simply express their support for Australia amid the deadly wildfires and "make some changes".