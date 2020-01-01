NEWS Joaquin Phoenix 'so moved' that Golden Globes went plant-based Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Joker' star is a long time vegan and was thrilled to see the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had decided to make all their meals at this year's ceremony on Sunday night (05.01.20) vegan.



Speaking to reporters in the Winner's Room, he said: "It's the first time I've ever eaten the food at this ceremony. I thought it was excellent. I was so moved by their decision to make tonight plant-based. It was such an important step. The SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards and Governor's Ball, whatever else there is, need to do it as well. I think we're coming to a point now where the evidence is irrefutable and undeniable. I think it's somewhat where we realised how poisonous tobacco was and secondhand smoking. They made it illegal to smoke in public places. I think now consuming animal products is no longer just a personal choice. It is having a drastic and vast consequence on the rest of the world and all of us, and so I think it was incredibly brave and compassionate of HFPA to make that bold decision. I really commend them for that. I've never been so proud to attend an awards ceremony as I am tonight, and thank you so much for asking that question."



Joaquin picked up the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama gong and in his acceptance speech, he insisted there was "no competition" between himself and his fellow actors.



Speaking to his fellow nominees Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce, he said: "I'm your student. I can't believe the beautiful mesmerising, unique work that you've all done this year, I know people say this but I really do feel honoured to be mentioned with you. To my fellow nominees, we all know there's no f***ing competition between us."