NEWS Harvey Weinstein 'expecting to be fully exonerated' in upcoming rape trial







The disgraced movie mogul's criminal trial in New York is set to begin this week - in which he will face charges for predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, first-degree rape and third-degree rape - but he insists he has done nothing wrong.



Speaking ahead of the trial, he said: "I am expecting the truth to be told and the facts to be fully explored, and yes, I am expecting to be fully exonerated."



And Weinstein has been spending time with his family and loved ones ahead of the trial, and he has vowed to be a "better father" and more "patient and attentive".



He added to Fox News: "I've been spending time with my family, close friends and loved ones, and working closely with my legal and communication team. The past two years, especially with the onset of my medical issues, have been overwhelming, filled with soul searching and an abundance of self-awareness. I want to spend more time with my children to be a better father, and to be more patient and attentive to others around me."



Meanwhile, Harvey recently revealed he has learned to "give up his need for control".



He said: "The past two years have been gruelling and have presented me with a great opportunity for self-reflection. I realise now that I was consumed with my work, my company and my drive for success. This caused me to neglect my family, my relationships and to lash out at the people around me. I have been in rehab since October 2017, and have been involved in a 12-step programme and meditation. I have learned to give up my need for control ... My meditation and focus on looking inward has helped me balance my emotions. The whole process has been overwhelming, but I am working every day to stay level."