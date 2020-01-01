Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanks Barack Obama during Golden Globes speech

Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave a shout out to former U.S. President Barack Obama as she collected the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy prize for Fleabag at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

At the end of December, Obama released his annual "best of" lists, in which he detailed his favourite books, music, television and movies of the 2019, and Fleabag made the cut.

Waller-Bridge, who created the show, returned the favour with a special shout out of her own as she collected the prize at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

"Personally, I want to thank Obama for putting us on his list," the actress, writer and producer said as she accepted Fleabag's top honour. "As some of you may know, he's always been on mine... If you don't get that joke, please watch season one of Fleabag really, really quickly."

The star was referring to the very first episode of Fleabag, during which her character is caught by her boyfriend masturbating while watching a video of Obama giving a speech on her laptop.

"He's made a lot of things happen for a lot of people," she jokingly told Entertainment Tonight when asked whether Obama was to thank for the show's awards season success.

In a more serious tone, she added: "I mean, he's one of the most impressive people in the world, so to have that stamp of approval was really exciting."

Waller-Bridge was a double winner on the night - she also took home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy prize for Fleabag.

The confessional BBC TV comedy, which documents the eponymous character's sexual escapades, aired its second and final series last year.