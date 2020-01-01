Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attend Golden Globes together

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson went public with their new romance by hitting the red carpet together at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

The co-stars of 2013's The To Do List sparked rumours of a budding relationship last month when Bilson and Hader were spotted enjoying a coffee date with members of the comedian's family in his native Tulsa, Oklahoma, just weeks after stepping out in Los Angeles together.

Now, they have made no secret that they are a couple by attending the prizegiving at The Beverly Hilton, where Hader and the former The O.C. star held hands and happily posed for the cameras with their arms wrapped around one another's waist.

Bilson was Hader's guest at the ceremony, where he was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in A Television Series - Musical or Comedy category for Barry. He lost out on the award to Ramy star Ramy Youssef.

The romance is Bilson's first notable relationship since her 2017 split from longtime partner Hayden Christensen, the father of her five-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.

Meanwhile, Hader was married to Maggie Carey, who directed the pair in The To Do List, from 2006 until 2018. They share three daughters.