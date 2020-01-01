Frozen II becomes highest-grossing animated movie ever

Frozen II has become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

The Disney sequel, which features the vocal talents of original stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, alongside newcomers Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown, was released back in November last year.

Now, the film has been crowned the biggest animated movie ever, raking in $1.32 billion (£1 billion) at the global box office, and is currently the seventh highest-grossing film of all time, overtaking 2013's Frozen, which made $1.28 billion (£973 million).

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck were told the news during the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday, and revealed their surprise at the huge milestone.

"We just found out," Jennifer told Variety. "I'm really excited. I think we're always surprised."

And when quizzed about the possibility of Frozen 3, Chris joked: "We're going to skip three and go right to four."

Disney movies dominate the biggest animated films of all time list, with Frozen II, Frozen, and 2018's Incredibles 2, which took $1.24 billion (£942 million) globally, taking the top three spots.

Frozen II was also the studio's sixth release in 2019 to reach $1 billion (£760 million) in ticket sales, joining the likes of Toy Story 4, Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of Aladdin, Captain Marvel, Jon Favreau's The Lion King reboot, and Avengers: Endgame, which is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time, raking in more than $2.7 billion (£2 billion).

And according to Variety, Disney's last release, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is also on course to become the studio's seventh billion-dollar movie of last year.